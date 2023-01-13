Indiana man pleads guilty to car dealer’s stabbing, but maintains mental illness defense

A northern Indiana man Thursday pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder in the stabbing death of a 73-year-old car dealer.

Samuel Byfield, 23, was accused of stabbing Goshen used car dealer Wayne Bontrager eight times after the two began arguing during a test drive on Feb. 14, 2022.

INDIANA MAN ARRESTED FOR FATALLY STABBING 2 PEOPLE IN 2017

First responders found Bontrager still breathing and conscious, with a bloodied knife on the ground nearby. Byfield was arrested after a 911 caller followed his vehicle until it crashed and he fled on foot. Police found him in a wooded area after following his tracks in the snow.

Byfield, of Goshen, told investigators that Bontrager told him to return to the car lot and punched him in the chest when he continued to drive. He said they exchanged blows and then he stopped the car and pulled Bontrager out. Bontrager died from his injuries nearly a month later.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING COUPLE, BITING VICTIM’S FACE TO GO TO TRIAL AS JUDGE WEIGHS INSANITY PLEA

His plea agreement calls for a 55-year prison term. He also must pay restitution to Bontrager’s family.

Elkhart Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno accepted the plea and set sentencing for Feb. 9