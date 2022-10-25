Indiana man sentenced in ‘brutal and henious’ murder of ex on Thanksgiving: ‘S— happens’

An Indiana man has been sentenced to 62 years in prison for the “brutal and heinous” murder of his ex-girlfriend on Thanksgiving in 2020, according to Delaware County documents.

Christopher Allison, 37, pleaded guilty to killing his then-27-year-old ex-girlfriend, Mary Grubb — the mother of their then-2-year-old child — almost two years ago.

“The defendant has exhibited no real remorse for his actions. When asked to describe his crimes to the probation officer conducting the pre-sentence report interview, he stated that ‘s— happens,'” Delaware County Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. wrote in his sentencing order on Monday.

Cannon also described Allison’s actions in killing Grubb as “particularly brutal and heinous.”

The 27-year-old had taken their daughter to Allison’s house in Muncie, Indiana, on the day of her death for visitation. Allison became angry because he thought Grubb was intentionally keeping their child from him and romantically involved with another person.

He then “attacked [Grubb] and dragged her into the bathroom and began strangling her with his belt, allowing her to regain consciousness twice before finally killing her,” Cannon wrote. “While strangling her, the defendant had his foot on her head, causing injuries to her head, and while doing so, the defendant was reading off text messages from Mary’s phone sent to her new boyfriend.” The murder happened in the presence of their 2-year-old daughter.

In a recorded conversation, Allison told a witness, “B—- broke my necklace,” in reference to Grubb.

“To her credit she didn’t go down without fight,” he added in the recorded conversation, according to court documents.

After killing Grubb, Allison “took significant steps to conceal his crimes and eliminate evidence associated with his acts,” Cannon wrote.

He removed his ex-girlfriend’s body from his bathroom, wrapped it and placed it in his truck bed. He bleached the bathroom and later drove his truck to a secluded area of a local park on N. Old State Road 3 in Muncie, where he left both the truck and Grubb’s body.

Police later found the vehicle and Grubb’s remains, “along with the defendant who was in different vehicle on the same property,” Cannon said.

The defendant also laughed when he said he told his probation officer that his 71-year-old bunkmate in prison, who tried to kill his wife with an extension cord, “wasn’t strong enough to do it.”

He apparently stopped cooperating with investigators after being confronted with his recordings, according to FOX 59 Indianapolis.

Allison self-reported abusing drugs and alcohol beginning at age 13 and continuing until he was 35. He also reported being high on methamphetamine at the time of Grubb’s slaying. He does not, however, feel he needs to be treated for drug use at this time, the judge wrote.