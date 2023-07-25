Indiana man shot, killed by police after pointing gun at them

Police in western Indiana shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them after a two-hour standoff on Tuesday, Indiana State Police said.

Terre Haute police officers were sent to a storage building of a landscaping business around 7 a.m. on a complaint of a man inside making threats and pointing a gun at workers, ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said.

Officers ordered the man to put down his weapon and leave the building, but he didn’t comply, and police established a perimeter, Ames said. The standoff ensued.

Police negotiators tried for two hours to make contact with the suspect when he unexpectedly left the building and pointed his gun at officers, Ames said. Two officers ordered the suspect to drop his gun before firing at him.

The suspect was taken to a Terre Haute hospital where he died, Ames said. The suspect wasn’t immediately identified and his connection to the landscaping business hasn’t been released.

The two Terre Haute officers have been placed on administrative leave, Ames said.