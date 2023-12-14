Indiana mother and 3 children found dead in burning home had been shot: police

A mother and her three children who were found dead in a burning home in rural southeastern Indiana on Tuesday suffered gunshot wounds, authorities say.

The woman, Naomi Briner, 35, was found by firefighters in the house at around 4 p.m. Tuesday along with her children Adelia Briner, 12; Leland Briner, 8; and Iyla Briner, 6, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police. The house is located in the 1600 block of East Telegraph Hill Road just outside Madison.

When police and fire crew arrived on the scene, the house was up in flames, police said.

HISTORIC ABANDONED INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL WITH CRIME HISTORY GOES UP IN FLAMES

Upon entering the residence, fire crews located the bodies of four victims inside and despite life-saving measures, all four individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene. The fire was extinguished and investigators were called to the location, Wheeles said via a statement on social media.

Photos from the scene show the charred roof of the home and a burned vehicle in the driveway. Christmas lights could also be seen strung across the yard.

INDIANA MAN FACES MURDER CHARGES IN DISAPPEARANCE OF 17-YEAR-OLD NEIGHBOR

Wheeles identified the family late Tuesday and revealed that they had all suffered gunshot wounds.

He did not provide any further details as to how they were shot and if there is a suspect wanted.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Wheeles said. “However, at this time, investigators do not believe that there is a threat to the public.”

“Indiana State Police Investigators continue to work closely with the Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office, Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to thoroughly investigate this incident.”