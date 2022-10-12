Indiana police fatally shoot machete-wielding man in Walmart

A southern Indiana police officer fatally shot a machete-wielding man who charged at him inside a Walmart, authorities say.

The Walmart had closed to customers for the evening Monday night when employees around 11:15 p.m. notified three Clarksville Police Department officers outside the store that a suspicious man was walking around inside, Indiana State Police said.

The man, later identified as Daniel Francis Scott, 30, of Corydon, Indiana, disregarded requests to leave the store, state police said. Scott also appeared to have severe lacerations to the side of his neck.

The officers saw Scott walking around inside the store and he brandished a machete-style knife when approached and charged toward one officer, state police said. That officer fired his department handgun, striking Scott, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Clarksville Police Department requested Indiana State Police investigate the shooting.

No Walmart employees or Clarksville Police officers were injured during the incident, state police said.

Investigators believe the lacerations to Daniel Scott’s neck were likely self-inflicted and that Scott took a razer and the machete from the store before being asked to leave, state police said.