Indiana police fatally shoot suspect wanted for multiple felonies

Indianapolis police shot and fatally wounded a man suspected of multiple felonies during a gunfight Thursday evening, the department said.

The 48-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. His name wasn’t immediately released.

He was shot just before 5:30 p.m. after officers saw him get into a vehicle that they stopped on the city’s east side, the release said. Within seconds, the man got out of the vehicle with a handgun and shot at officers, who returned fire and hit the man, it said.

The man was wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and invasion of privacy stemming from an incident earlier this month in which he shot at people, the release said.

No officers or people other than the suspect were injured, the release said.

Detectives located a handgun next to the man, the release said.

The incident will be investigated by an IMPD Critical Incident Response Team and internal affairs.

The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave.