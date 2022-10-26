Indiana police identify dead boy found stuffed in suitcase, name mom as suspect

Indiana police Wednesday identified the boy found stuffed in a suitcase and dumped on the side of the road in April as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan.

The child’s remains were in a black plastic trash bag packed in a rolling suitcase emblazoned with an image of the Las Vegas Strip and were found by a mushroom hunter on April 16 off Holder Road in rural Washington County, according to an arrest affidavit.

At a press conference Wednesday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said a murder warrant had been issued for the boy’s mother, Dejaune Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia.

“It’s a bittersweet moment,” he said of identifying the child.

INDIANA CHILD FOUND DEAD IN SUITCASE BY MUSHROOM HUNTER

She is still at large but is known to frequent the Echo Park area of Los Angeles, according to police.

Dawn Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was taken into custody on Oct. 19 in San Francisco and charged with neglect and obstruction of justice in connection to Jordan’s demise, Huls said.

No one reported the boy missing, according to police. Oct. 24 would have marked his 6th birthday.

The child’s shattered father posted a photo tribute to his son on Instagram.

“Today my heart was broken into a million pieces. I got a call from an officer telling me that my 5-year-old son Cairo Jordan (who ironically turned 6 today) was murdered by his mother Dejaune Anderson in Indiana April 14th 2022,” Vincent Jordan wrote. “Me and my family have spent the past three years looking for Dejaune and Cairo.”

He wrote that she disappeared with their son in 2017 when they began battling in court over custody of the child.

“This sick b—- smothered my son, put his body in a suitcase and threw him on the side of the road like f–king trash,” he continued.

He said he saw the story all over the news for the last six months but never thought it was his child.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” he wrote. “Rest in Heaven Cairo. I love you, Son.”

In May, Huls said that an autopsy revealed that Jordan died of an electrolyte imbalance that caused gastroenteritis.

He added that there were no signs of physical trauma and the boy appeared to be well-cared for.

Police identified Anderson and Coleman after pulling their prints off the trash bag that contained the boy’s remains, court papers show.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts to contact police: 812-246-5424.

Since the child’s body was found, she has been spotted in Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and San Francisco, Huls said.

Coleman is expected to be extradited to Indiana within 30 days.