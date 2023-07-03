Indiana police investigating hospital shooting that involved officer

A shooting occurred overnight at a hospital in southern Indiana, across the Ohio River from Kentucky, authorities said Monday.

The shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City involved a police officer, state police told WEHT-TV.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether there were any injuries, but Indiana State Police said there is no danger to the public.

Authorities planned to talk to reporters at the county jail. No other details were immediately released.

Tell City is 150 miles south of Indianapolis.