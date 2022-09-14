Indiana police search for teens who allegedly stole puppies from pet store

Police in Indiana are searching for two teenagers who allegedly took 10 puppies from a pet store on Sunday.

Officials say that two teenagers were caught on surveillance video taking 10 puppies from their kennels at the “Hug-A-Pup” pet store in Hammond, Indiana, on late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The teenagers took the 10 puppies and put them in a “large duffel bag” before fleeing the store and heading eastbound, police said.

The Hammond Police Department said in a Facebook post that the teenagers took “4 orange Pomeranian’s, 3 white Poodle’s, and 3 white and orange ‘Teddy Bear’ puppies.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police describe the teenagers as thin and noted they were both wearing dark hoodies and pants.

Any individual with information about the incident is asked to call 219-852-2980.