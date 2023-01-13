Indiana youth football coach dead after suspected road rage incident

A suspected road rage shooting in suburban Indianapolis killed the founder of a youth football team, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting Wednesday evening killed Richard Donnell Hamilton, 43, of Indianapolis, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said.

Hamilton was the founder of the Indy Steelers youth football team in Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Road near the Interstate 65 interchange. Hamilton was riding in the passenger seat of a van when a gunman opened fire from a car, Indiana State Police said.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the incident began as a “road rage encounter” on I-65 southbound north of County Line Road, police said.

Police are searching for a silver or gray sedan-style car with dark tinted windows that the shots are believed to have been fired from. They’re seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road on Wednesday between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. They’re asked to call 317-899-8577.