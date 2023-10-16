Infamous death row inmate ‘Sunset Strip Killer’ dies in prison

A death row inmate dubbed the “Sunset Strip Killer” died in prison 40 years after hunting women on Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard.

Douglas Daniel Clark, 75, was responsible for the gruesome murders of at least six women, including one victim whom he decapitated and whose head he kept in his refrigerator.

Clark, a former factory worker from Burbank, died of natural causes on Wednesday in the San Quentin State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

His girlfriend and partner in crime, Carol Bundy, died in prison in December 2003 at the age of 61.

Clark and Bundy typically targeted young prostitutes or teenage runaways who were working “The Strip” at night.

The victims were sexually assaulted and slaughtered, often by a gunshot with .25-caliber to the head.

Some of the victims were decapitated so Clark could keep their heads as mementos, and he was found guilty of performing sex acts with their corpses.

The dangerous duo was arrested in August 1980, and Clark infamously tried to act as his own lawyer. He ultimately lost the case.

Testimony at his 1983 trial showed that Clark had an obsessive interest in necrophilia and had sex with some of his victims’ corpses before dumping them in the San Fernando Valley, according to Fox 11.

Bundy sometimes accompanied Clark on his murderous forays. She told police she had been “overwhelmed” by his dominance and charm and had fallen in love with him, the outlet reported.

He was sentenced in March 1983 to six consecutive death sentences for six counts of first-degree murder, as well as prison time for mutilation/sexual contact with human remains and attempted first-degree murder.

He was later condemned to death on March 24, 1983, but spent the next four decades in prison until he died Wednesday.

Bundy avoided the death sentence by agreeing to testify against Clark as part of a plea deal.

As many true crime cases involving heinous serial killers that seize audience’s fascination, the victims could be forgotten.

These are Clark’s and Bundy’s known victims.

Gina Narano and Cynthia Chandler, both teenagers at the time, were sexually assaulted and fatally shot in the head before they were dumped in a Los Angeles garage.

They were found on June 1, 1980.

Karen Jones, 25, was shot in the head and raped. Her body was found in a wooded area on June 24, 1980, off the Ventura Freeway.

Exxie Wilson, 20, was sexually assaulted and shot in the head on July 11, 1980.

Her body was found the next day, and investigators said her body was mutilated post-mortem.

Marnette Comer, 17, was sexually assaulted, fatally shot in the head and dumped near the Forest Lawn Cemetery, where she was found on July 12, 1980.

A still unidentified body was found in Newhall, California, on Aug. 26, 1981, according to Los Angeles Magazine.