Infant girl found dead in Houston gas station restroom

An infant girl was found dead Sunday in a Houston gas station restroom, police said.

The child was discovered around 4:25 a.m., the Houston Police Department said. A Hispanic female went inside the restroom and left around 15 minutes, authorities said, Fox Houston reported.

No description was provided.

A customer found the child hours later and called 911. Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department responded and provide medical assistance.

However, the police said the child had been dead for a few hours. Authorities did not say how old the child was.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the identify of the female to call the police at 713-308-3600.