‘Injured and exhausted’ dog rescued from England’s highest mountain

A rescue team carried an “injured and exhausted” dog down from England’s highest mountain over the weekend.

The 73-pound canine climbed Scafell Pike, located in the Lake District National Park, with its owners on Saturday but “was refusing to move” on the return walk down the mountain, the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team wrote on Facebook.

The owners called for help around 6:25 p.m. local time, according to the rescue team, which dispatched a 13-member team to reach the injured pooch.

The team began the trek toward the dog’s location on the Langdale side of Esk Hause and climbed from Seathwaite via Grains Gill.

MISSOURI ANIMAL RESCUE TAKES IN PUPPY FOUND WITH SWASTIKAS, EXPLETIVE WORDS DRAWN ON SKIN

While the owners were told to descend a different route to meet another team of rescuers, the Keswick crew strapped the dog in a bag on a stretcher and carried it down the mountain.

“Despite being quite a large dog at 33 [kilograms] it was a joy to carry such a relatively lightweight casualty,” rescuers said in a statement. “The casualty remained cool, calm and positively regal throughout.”

The entire rescue operation, the crew’s 42nd this year, lasted 4 hours and 18 minutes.

NEW YORK RETRIEVER WITH UNIQUE COLORING AND A ‘LARGE’ PERSONALITY IS LOOKING FOR AN ACTIVE FAMILY TO LOVE

This was not the first time the team had been called up England’s highest mountain to rescue an exhausted dog.

In July 2020, the team rescued a 121-pound St. Bernard named Daisy after she collapsed on Scafell Pike while descending with her owners.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The group said at the time that canines make up about a dozen of the rescued each year.