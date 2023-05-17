Inspector General Horowitz’s Accountability Mission

Today, Jason breaks down the intricacies of the debt ceiling, deficits, and national debt in a digestible and relatable way. Later, he warns about the potential dangers of a national digital currency and commends the work that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is doing on the issue.

Then, Jason brings on the stupid with an amusing reason Howard University gave for awarding President Biden an honorary degree.

Jason is joined by the Inspector General of the United States Department of Justice, Michael E. Horowitz. As the former Chair of the House Oversight Committee, Jason illustrates in order to actually effectuate change, one of the most effective ways was to work with the Inspector General offices. They recall the work they did together and have a discussion on the limitations of Congress and the Inspector General offices. Inspector Horowitz highlights his office’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and independence.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @JasonInTheHouse

