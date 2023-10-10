Investigators reignite Suzanne Morphew probe with public plea after remains found

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday announced the launch of a new tip line for information related to the 2020 disappearance and death of Suzanne Morphew, a wife and mother of two.

Morphew, 49, vanished from a bike ride near her home in Chaffee County on Mother’s Day in 2020. Investigators just found her remains in a desert area known by locals as “The Boneyard” in Saguache County — about 45 miles from the area where Morphew disappeared.

“The Morphew family wishes that all hands are on deck to find the person(s) responsible for Suzanne’s death,” an attorney for the Morphew family, Iris Eytan, told Fox News Digital in a statement. “The Morphews also want to send love to Edna Quintana’s family and hopes that the authorities find her soon.”

Investigators recovered and identified Morphew’s remains while searching for another missing woman named Edna Quintana. The 55-year-old woman would have been on foot in the area of Saguache County when she disappeared on May 3, according to authorities.

SUZANNE MORPHEW’S REMAINS FOUND IN ‘SHALLOW GRAVE,’ HUSBAND’S ATTORNEY SAYS

Five people have disappeared or been found dead in that same area, Eytan previously noted, including Morphew, Quintana, Kristal Reisinger, an unidentified man whose remains were found on July 26 and another unidentified person whose remains were located in Saguache County last weekend.

Eytan previously told Fox News Digital that Morphew’s remains were found “in a shallow grave in a dry desert field of sagebrush and natural grasses.”

SUZANNE MORPHEW’S HUSBAND, DAUGHTERS ‘STRUGGLING WITH IMMENSE SHOCK AND GRIEF’ AFTER REMAINS FOUND

Now, CBI is searching for anyone who may have more information about Morphew’s disappearance or death through its new tip line.

“CBI has set up a tip line for the Suzanne Morphew investigation. The public is asked to report any information about this case by sending an email to cdps_suzannemorphew_tipline@state.co.us or by calling 719-312-7530. There is no new information in the case at this time,” CBI said in a Monday post.

REMAINS OF MISSING COLORADO MOM SUZANNE MORPHEW FOUND THREE YEARS AFTER DISAPPEARANCE

Morphew’s bike was discovered in a ravine along Highway 50 and County Road 225 in Chaffee County, near her family’s Maysville home, the same day she went missing in 2020. Her husband, Barry Morphew, said he was working in Broomfield, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, at the time.

Barry was initially accused of killing his wife when he was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in 2021 in connection with her disappearance and presumed death.

Text messages from Suzanne and Barry unsealed in June of this year suggest they were both having affairs just before her disappearance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

In 2022, prosecutors dropped charges against Barry, saying they wanted more time to find his wife’s body. A judge accused 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley of procedural violations just before Barry was set to stand trial.

Barry’s legal team filed a $15 million lawsuit against prosecutors and investigators, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights.

MISSING SUZANNE MORPHEW’S HUSBAND SEEKS $15M AFTER MURDER CHARGES DROPPED

“The first and most important focus should be that the Morphew[s] just learned that they lost their beautiful mother and wife after she disappeared 3 ½ years ago,” Eytan previously told Fox News Digital. “What appears to be the overriding focus is a finger pointing right back where it started 3 ½ years ago: a movement to blindly re-accuse Barry [Morphew] for Suzanne’s death.”

She added that “Barry was the most scrutinized, dissected, surveilled individual, minute by minute, hour by hour using law enforcement cameras posted by his home, phone taps and GPS devices placed on his car – all during the time frame of her disappearance and the years following.”

Investigators found DNA on the glovebox of Suzanne Morphew’s vehicle. The partial profile investigators were able to obtain matched profiles developed in sexual assault cases out of Chicago, Phoenix and Tempe, Arizona, CBI agent Joseph Cahill said during a hearing in 2021, as The Denver Post reported. Barry’s DNA did not match that sample, his lawyers told KUSA-TV at the time.

No other arrests have been made in the case. The charges against Barry Morphew were dismissed without prejudice, so prosecutors can still decide to pursue charges against him.