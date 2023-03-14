Iowa mom, grandpa, arrested after newborn baby ‘left to die’ and disposed of: Police

A mother and grandfather in Iowa were arrested after allegedly killing a newborn baby.

The Norwalk, Iowa police department said in a press release that Megan Staude, 25, gave birth to a baby in the last days of February. Investigators say that with the help of her father, 64-year-old Rodney Staude, the baby was “left to die” and disposed of along a street in the town.

Police began an investigation on March 8 after being contacted with “concerns for the safety of a child,” and located the baby deceased on March 9 “along the road in the 5300 block of Delaware Street in Warren County.” On Monday, officials said that Megan Staude and Rodney Staude had been arrested.

Megan Staude and Rodney Staude are being charged with first-degree murder in the newborn baby’s death, police said.

According to KCCI-TV, Megan Staude’s coworkers contacted police after becoming suspicious when noticing that she wasn’t pregnant anymore and finding that her story didn’t make sense.

Police said that the baby’s body was found a few miles from their house, the report states.

Law enforcement and professional volunteer searches assisted in locating the baby.

Officials say that an autopsy was conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner, with results pending. An investigation into the newborn’s death is ongoing.