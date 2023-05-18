Iowa police officer clings to hood of car during dramatic chase, suspect sentenced to 5 years

Newly released video shows an Iowa police officer clinging to the hood of a car as the driver attempts to flee during a 2021 incident.

The bodycam footage from the Carroll Police Department came after the driver was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with the March 5, 2021, encounter.

Officer Patrick McCarty told a passenger in the vehicle, Dennis Guider Jr., that there was a warrant for his arrest from Illinois, KCCI-TV in Des Moines reported.

The driver got out of the vehicle and Guider moved to the driver’s seat and started the vehicle. The officer then pulled out his weapon.

As the car kept moving, McCarty jumped on the hood, other officers continued to arrive at the scene as McCarty was on the hood of the moving car.

“Stop the f****** car!” the officer can be heard yelling at the driver.

McCarty eventually fell to the ground and broke his back when the vehicle hit in a ditch, the news report said. Guider was arrested and pleaded guilty to serious injury by a vehicle. He claimed he feared for his life when McCarty pulled out his gun.

“I feared for my life after the officer pull(ed) out his gun and jump(ed) on the hood of my car,” Guider wrote in a letter to the Carroll County clerk of court in February, the Des Moines Register reported.

