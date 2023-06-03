Iowa star Caitlin Clark to play in Pro-Am alongside PGA’s Zach Johnson

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark is a self-proclaimed golf enthusiast. In July, the national women’s basketball player of the year is set to participate in the pro-am of the John Deere.

Clark will play in a group that features U.S. Ryder Cup team captain and Iowa native Zach Johnson. The United States-Europe golf competition is scheduled for later this year in Rome.

Clark, Johnson and the rest of their group will compete at the TPC Deere Run course in Illinois. After her round, Clark will participate in a youth clinic at the driving range.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring our fans the opportunity to see Caitlin Clark and Zach Johnson, two Iowa sports heroes, play,” tournament director Andrew Lehman said.

“Zach has been the face of the tournament for many years, and Caitlin’s presence will bring a jolt of electricity to the grounds and help us introduce youngsters and non-golf fans to this great game.”

Clark rose to stardom after she delivered one of the most prolific seasons in Iowa women’s basketball history. She led Division I women’s basketball in assists per game, three-pointers per game, and triple-doubles.

Her performance helped lift the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten tournament championship. Iowa later advanced to the NCAA women’s national championship game, but suffered a 102-85 lost to the LSU Tigers.

Johnson has won 12 PGA Tour titles. The pro golfer took home the green jacket at the 2007 Masters Tournament and the 2015 British Open. He attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Clark has previously mentioned that she began playing golf during her childhood. The pro-am is part of a busy summer for Clark.

This weekend she is schedule to attend the Iowa Cubs’ Cubs’ Triple-A baseball game. Fans in attendance will receive a Caitlin Clark bobblehead.

Next week, Clark is set to host her basketball camps for children in the West Des Moines and Iowa City areas.