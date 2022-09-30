Iowa woman arrested in drowning death of 9-month-old son

A Des Moines woman was arrested Friday on a charge of child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son.

Twyla Schiebel, 31, was arrested on the charge, filed Monday, and taken to Polk County Jail, television station WHO 13 reported.

Police investigators have said Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a safety belt in a bathtub on June 16 and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned to the bathroom, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water, she told police. The baby was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Schiebel appeared in court Friday, where her bond was set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 10.

A call the the state public defender’s office, which was appointed Friday to represent Schiebel, was not immediately returned.