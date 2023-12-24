Iran appears to have struck ship off Indian coast with UAV: US Official

Iran appears to have struck a ship off the Indian coast with an unmanned aerial vehicle, a U.S. official told Fox News on Saturday.

It comes as Houthi militants targeted multiple cargo ships on Saturday, as the group fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles into international shipping lanes located in the Southern Red Sea, according to U.S. Central Command.

No ships were impacted by the ballistic missiles, officials said.

The USS Laboon shot down four unmanned aerial drones on Saturday which originated from areas that the Houthis control in Yemen.

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command also received reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea on Saturday at 8 p.m. that they were under attack.

Norwegian-flagged M/V Blaamanen, a chemical/oil tanker, reported that there was a near miss by a Houthi one-way attack drone, adding that no one was injured.

The second ship, Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged M/V Saibaba, which carried crude oil, reported it was hit by a one-way attack drone. No injuries were reported, and the USS Laboon responded to the attacks.

The incidents mark the 14th and 15th attacks by Houthi Militants on commercial ships since Oct. 17.