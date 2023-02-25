Iran says new long-range cruise missile can strike US ships within 1,000 miles

Iran has unveiled its latest long-range cruise missile, stating that it will be able to strike U.S. ships within 1,000 miles.

The missile and its long-range capabilities were displayed via state media Saturday.

“Our cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km has been added to the missile arsenal of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division, told state TV, according to a Reuters translation.

Hajizadeh claimed that Iran has “limited” the missile’s range “as a sign of respect to Europe,” according to The Associated Press.

He added, “God willing the Europeans will keep this respect.”

The display of firepower is the culmination of months of boasting from Iranian officials.

Defense officials have previously noted Iran’s tendency to exaggerate when it comes to its military capabilities.

“This is the camera mounted on the cruise [missile]. As you see it’s flying 40 to 50 meters above ground. It’s a phenomenon, and considering its range of 1,650 kilometers no comment is needed. The others should do their own math,” Hajizadeh said.

The comments made by a top official in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard come as Western-Iranian ties are increasingly strained over Tehran’s supply of drones to Russia and their use in Ukraine.

