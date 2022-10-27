Irate Nets coach Steve Nash ejected after going berserk on referee

Steve Nash was sent to the locker room early Wednesday night during the Brooklyn Nets’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks as he received the first ejection of his head coaching career.

The ejection came in the third quarter with about 4:24 to play. After a missed shot and Kevin Durant rebound, the referee closest to Nash stopped play and issued a technical foul. He then kept asking “what did I do?” before he had to be held back by his assistant coaches and Royce O’Neale.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brooklyn was leading at the time, but eventually dropped the game 110-99.

“I was just standing up for our guys,” Nash said after the game. “I thought Patty [Mills] took a forearm in the throat from Giannis right in front of the ref. I didn’t feel that was fair. I don’t think I was overly demonstrative. I was upset I got the technical.”

NETS’ KYRIE IRVING SCREAMS AT BEN SIMMONS AFTER TEAMMATE’S TIMID DECISION

Brooklyn was outscored 44-29 after the ejection.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out five assists. He scored 34 of his 43 in the second half.

“I’ve been working a lot over these few years and this summer and just so anxious to prove to myself that I can do what I’ve been working on, and sometimes I think I play not (to) my strength as much,” he said. “I kind of scratched that, and in the second half, I was just, ‘OK, I’m going to be myself and be OK with it’ and just tried to drive as much as I can and find my teammates and get in the paint.”

Brooklyn fell to 1-3 on the season. Milwaukee improved to 3-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.