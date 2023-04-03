Irish police identify suspect in missing US student’s cold case murder investigation

A new suspect in the disappearance of American student Annie McCarrick was found to have lived in the same Dublin neighborhood as her after the case was upgraded to a murder investigation.

McCarrick, originally from New York, went missing on March 26, 1993 after last being seen taking a bus to Enniskerry. She had told a friend she was planning on going to the Wicklow Mountains for the day.

McCarrick’s case was upgraded to a murder investigation last month after authorities received a new undisclosed lead, with news now emerging that a man who lived in McCarrick’s Sandymount neighborhood in Dublin 4 has been identified as a suspect in her killing.

The man has yet to be arrested, but sources have told the Irish Mirror that authorities are building a case against him while also maintaining “an open mind.” They also told the outlet new searches and digs are expected to begin in the next several days or weeks.

“Some significant information has come forward which has seen the case being upgraded from a missing persons case to a murder,” the source told the Irish Mirror. “They have already earmarked certain areas of interest which they want to look at.”

Sandymount has become the main geographical focus for investigators, as authorities move away from the theory that McCarrick was last seen at Johnny Fox’s pub in Glencullen, Dublin.

Detective Superintendent Eddie Carroll revealed during a press conference last month that investigators are intent on finding a purse McCarrick was seen carrying in CCTV footage shortly before her disappearance. The purse was never found, prompting investigators to believe the unknown assailant kept the item.

“I am appealing to those persons, 30 years later, to please come forward and speak to the investigation team,’ he said during the conference. “I want to speak with any person who has any information on the large brown handbag which it is believed that Annie was in possession of when she went missing.”