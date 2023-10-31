Israel ambassador blasts UN ‘silence’ over Hamas atrocities; to wear yellow star until terrorists condemned

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations gave a blistering speech at the world body on Monday, blasting the Security Council for not condemning Hamas terrorists for the intentional murder of Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, and remaining silent just like the “world” did when Nazis killed innocent Jews at Auschwitz.

Ambassador Gilad Erdan addressed the emergency meeting on the Israel-Hamas war, which was convened at the request of the United Arab Emirates.

During his address, he attacked the Security Council’s silence on the heinous acts committed by Hamas terrorists, likening it to when his grandfather Chaim and his children were sent to Auschwitz.

“When his babies were sent to the gas chambers, the world stayed silent. When their bodies were burned along millions of other Jewish children, the world was silent,” Erdan said. “Today, after innocent Jewish babies were burned alive, this Council is still silent. Some of you have learned nothing in the past 80 years. Some of you have forgotten why this body was established.”

He reminded them that every day after today, he wanted each member of the Security Council to remember what he said while they all remained silent in the face of evil.

“Just like my grandparents, and the grandparents of millions of Jews, from now on, my team and I will wear Yellow Stars. We will wear this star until you wake up and condemn the atrocities of Hamas,” Erdan said. “We will walk with a yellow star as a symbol of pride. A reminder that we swore to fight back to defend ourselves.”

The ambassador also made a comparison between Hitler and Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, saying the latter’s regime is the Nazi regime. The Ayatollah’s army includes “Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Revolutionary Guard and other savage Jihadists.”

“Instead of shouting ‘Sieg Heil,’ these radical Nazi Islamists scream, ‘Death to Israel! Death to America! Death to England!’” Erdan said. “We were attacked by the Hamas Nazis. We were shown that genocidal Jew-hatred did not die with Hitler, it bubbled and grew, until it invaded our homeland.”

He said the difference, though, is Jews today have “a strong state and a powerful military.”

Erdan accused the Ayatollah of spreading “poisonous genocidal ideologies with the world” in the days leading up to Oct. 7, and tweeting about the end of Israel, alleging that Israel is dying.

“On the day of the massacre, he called for the eradication of Israel alongside a video of Israelis running for their lives as his Hamas Einsatzgruppen mowed them down with machine guns,” the ambassador said. “If Hitler had a Twitter account, it would look exactly the same as Khameini’s.”

He blasted the U.N. for not condemning the “Nazi murderers,” accusing them of giving the terrorists fodder for their efforts when the UN General Assembly was seen “applauding efforts to prevent the Jews” from defending themselves.

“They heard the Secretary-General portray understanding for the Nazi slaughter. And this is precisely why we have seen the most staggering rise in Jew-hatred since the Nuremburg laws and their aftermath. The antisemites have been empowered,” Erdan said. “They now know that slaughtering Jews in their beds, is met with silence. They have been so galvanized by this organization’s inaction that they cannot wait to butcher Jews themselves.”

He added that today, calls for “gassing the Jews” can be heard in Sydney, Australia; chants for a Judenrein Palestine, “From the River to the Sea” can be heard across the U.S.; and battle cries against Jews are being screamed in Paris, Brussels and London.

Then on Sunday, an airport in Russia was invaded by Islamist terror supporters hunting for Jews to lynch.

“This is precisely where the world stood as the Nazis begin their rampage,” Erdan exclaimed. “Precisely the same moment! And then too – the world was silent.”

He told the council had it existed back on June 6, 1944, it would likely be debating the amount of fuel and electricity the citizens of Munich had on D-Day as Allies stormed the beaches of Normandy or would be fixated on the death toll of Germans versus the murdering of British civilians.

“This Council would be calling for a ceasefire before the Russians retook Stalingrad,” Erdan said.

But then he spoke to the strength of his people, describing Jews as “unbreakable.”

“Many have tried to destroy us…but none have succeeded,” Erdan said. “The Iranian Reich will be no different! Israel will prevail. We will bring our hostages home. And the citizens of the Jewish State will live in peace and freedom.”