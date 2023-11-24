Israel and Hamas cease-fire begins, Biden campaign guide to conservative rhetoric and more top headlines
LAYING DOWN ARMS – Cease-fire begins between Israel and Hamas ahead of planned hostage-prisoner swap. Continue reading …
DISHING IT OUT – Biden campaign released guide of how to respond to ‘crazy MAGA nonsense’ from relatives. Continue reading …
‘LEFT ME SPEECHLESS’ – Israel spokesman’s stunned reaction over bizarre question about hostage deal goes viral. Continue reading …
LITTLE RECOURSE – Man who fended off home intruders faces uphill battle to get gun permit back. Continue reading …
CASH COW – Brothels that allegedly hosted politicians raked in millions, kept ‘impeccable records’. Continue reading …
‘I WILL NOT BE BOUGHT’ – Democrat Senate candidate declines cash offer to challenge Rep. Tlaib. Continue reading …
FINE DINING – Pope invites group of transgender women to VIP seats at Vatican luncheon. Continue reading …
TAXPAYER FUNDED – Federal Bureau of Prisons memo shows taxpayer-funded transition procedures for inmates. Continue reading …
MIGRANT MOVES – Northern border sector sees 550% spike in encounters. Continue reading …
‘YOU WILL BE KILLED’ – Miss Universe judge gets death threats after TV debate with Palestinian activist. Continue reading …
WELCOME TO MIAMI – Billionaires talk the ‘cultural phenomenon’ behind Bezos’ latest move. Continue reading …
REVELATION – JFK author made ‘frightening’ discovery while researching assassination. Continue reading …
PASTOR RICK MCDANIEL – Be thankful for problems: There are good reasons you should. Continue reading …
CAROL ROTH – 5 things to be grateful for even when the world is falling apart. Continue reading …
LITTLE RECOURSE – LA man who fended off home intruders has uphill battle to get gun permit back. Continue reading …
ROAD TO LOVE – Brad Pitt’s famous romances include Aniston, Paltrow and new girlfriend. Continue reading …
HEART STRONG – After three heart attacks, Colorado cardiac nurse offers survival tips. Continue reading …
TIME SAVER – Generative AI to power sports footage search in real-time. Continue reading …
DIFFERENT WEIGHT CLASS – A tiny kitten tries to take on its 130-pound dog “sibling” in a fun little wrestling match. Watch what happens! Watch video …
OLIVIA BEAVERS – The hostage deal is a pretty big moment Watch video …
CAROLINE DOWNEY – Catholic schools have been ‘hijacked,’ ‘corrupted by gender ideology. Watch video …
What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.