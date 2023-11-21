Israel, Hamas cease-fire deal with hostage release is in final stages

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a potential cease-fire and hostage release are in their final stages, Fox News has learned.

The deal could include a potential hostage release as well as a temporary end to fighting to get humanitarian aid into the region.

“It does appear the final details are being discussed toward a cease-fire that would end fighting in Gaza for up to five days and include the release of some hostages,” Fox News’ Trey Yingst reported from Israel Tuesday afternoon.

“We understand, according to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, that a deal is approaching,” Yingst reported. “Reports indicate it would include the release of dozens of Israeli and foreign citizen hostages. The hostages are expected to be only women and children and would be exchanged for [Palestinian] prisoners being held in Israel.”

He said the hopeful news “comes amid intense battles in Gaza as Israeli forces work their way across the strip. The Israeli military said it targeted 250 different Hamas sites over the past day, killing dozens of militants.”

Reuters similarly reported Hamas officials were “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel. They also cited a statement from Ismail Haniyeh.

Qatari mediators were previously seeking a deal for Hamas to release 50 hostages, in exchange for Israel freeing some of its prisoners and a three-day ceasefire, Reuters reported.

Details about how long the truce would last or how many hostages would ultimately be released were not immediately available.

Hamas took about 240 hostages from Israel during its terror attack on Oct. 7 when the group invaded Israel and killed approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians.