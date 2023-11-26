Israel-Hamas war: Identities of 13 recently-released Israeli hostages revealed

The identities of the 13 Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas and returned on Saturday have been released, officials say.

The 13 Israeli citizens joined four Thai foreign nationals who were also released by Hamas late Saturday. The group, which did not include any Americans, traveled to the Rafah Border Crossing with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The group consisted of women, teenagers and children. Noam Or, 17, and Alma Or, 13, were part of the group, along with 53-year-old Shiri Weiss and 18-year-old Noga Weiss.

Sharon Hertzman Avigdori, 52, and 12-year-old Noam Avigdori were also released. Other captives included Shoshan Haran, 67, Adi Shoham, 38, and 8-year-old Nave Shoham, along with 3-year-old Yahel Shoham.

BIDEN ADMIN WILL HAVE TO USE LEVERAGE IF AMERICANS AREN’T RELEASED, WARNS MORGAN ORTAGUS

The remaining three Israeli captives were Hila Rotem Shoshani, 13, Emily Toni Kornberg Hand, 9, and 21-year-old Maya Regev Jarbi.

Many of the hostages were from Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the kibbutzim that was devastated by a Hamas massacre on October 7. The group Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum and Kibbutz Be’eri released a joint statement about the return of the captives.

“Kibbutz Bee’ri and Families Forum are happy to share the news about the return of some of the abductees,” the statement read. “At the same time, three children from two families from Kibbutz Be’eri were torn from their only parent today.”

DEMOCRATS HAVE A ‘QUANDRY’ WITH PRO-ISRAEL AND PRO-PALESTINIAN BASES: LEO TERRELL

“Hamas grossly violated the agreement and separated a mother from her family. Hila returns home without her mother, a mother who was left behind in the captivity of Hamas,” the statement added.

Chairperson of Kibbutz Be’eri Amir Solvi said that Saturday was “a bittersweet day, one of great joy but also marked with sadness.”

“We continue to call upon the government to fulfill its two goals of the war: returning all the abductees home – down to the last one, and neutralizing the threat of Hamas, the terrorist entity,” Solvi said.

Fox News Digital’s Dana Karni contributed to this report.