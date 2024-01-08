Israel-Hamas war: IDF uncovers evidence of Hamas developing precision missile capabilities with Iran’s help

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that it believes Hamas terrorists have developed cruise missile capabilities with help from Tehran.

In a press release that was obtained by the Times of Israel, the Israeli military said that it found evidence of the advanced capabilities during a raid in the Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods of Gaza City.

“[The IDF found] components proving terrorists of the Hamas terror organization studied under Iranian guidance how to operate and build precision components and strategic weapons,” the IDF said in a statement.

On X, the IDF posted a video of an Israeli soldier going through a cache of weapons and gear while speaking Hebrew.

“Under Iranian guidance, Hamas operatives learned how to operate and build precision missile production components and strategic weapons,” the post read.

“This is indicated by the findings of IDF troops at a weapons production site located in a 100-meter-long Hamas tunnel uncovered in Daraj Tuffah, northern Gaza,” the Israeli military added.

The news came as the Israel-Hamas war entered its third month on Sunday. Recent fighting began on October 7 when Hamas terrorists bombarded Israel with attacks on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

According to a Saturday press conference given by IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Hamas’ military framework in the northern Gaza Strip has been dismantled by Israel.

“Now, we are focusing on dismantling Hamas in the central and southern Gaza Strip,” Hagari explained. “We will do this differently, thoroughly, based on the lessons we have learned from the fighting so far.”