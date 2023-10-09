Israel hit with ‘huge rocket barrage’ as warning sirens blare across country

Israel continues to face attacks from Gaza, including the southern Israeli city of Ashdod being struck Monday with a “huge rocket barrage,” according to Fox News Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst.

“We saw multiple impacts across this heavily populated area,” Yingst said, while reporting from the scene. “We took cover next to a building, but you could see the rockets coming off the Gaza Strip and slamming into buildings in this community.”

The Israel Defense Forces also said in a tweet that “Sirens [are] sounding in Jerusalem and across Israel.”

Images emerging out of Ashdod showed several cars completely destroyed and debris covering roads.

“A huge rocket barrage just targeted the city of Ashdod,” Yingst said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The reported attack comes as Israeli forces recaptured areas near the Gaza Strip that had been overrun in a Hamas mass-infiltration over the weekend, according to Reuters.

The war, which began early Saturday morning, has left at least 800 Israelis dead, Israeli media is reporting Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video on Saturday that Israel is “at war” and called for a massive military response.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.