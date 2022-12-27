Israel Police announced arrest of ISIS-linked suspect in bus station terror bombings

Israeli Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be responsible for two bus station bombings that killed two people and injured more than 20 others last month, including two Americans.

A joint investigation by Israeli Police, security forces, and the Israeli Defense Forces led to the arrest of 26-year-old Aslam Faruch, a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem. Police said the suspect harbors a Salafi-jihadist ideology that is linked to the terrorist organization ISIS.

Faruch, a mechanical engineer by training, is accused of orchestrating the attacks that occurred on Nov. 23, when bags laced with explosives were detonated remotely at two bus stations, according to Israeli Police. The bombings were condemned by global leaders, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides called the explosions “cowardly terrorist attacks.”

Two Israeli citizens, Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada and Arye Shechopek, were killed in the blasts.

Israel’s i24 News reported that Faruch was originally detained on Nov. 29, but his arrest was not cleared for publication until now because of a gag order.

Faruch allegedly fled the scene of the attacks on a motorized scooter and was hiding in a cave in the Judean desert, where an explosive device was also discovered.

Investigators said that Faruch was unknown to Israeli anti-terrorism agencies before his arrest. DNA evidence linked him to evidence discovered at the scene of the bombings, The Jerusalem Post reported. One other suspect was arrested and accused of plotting another terrorist attack with an explosives belt, according to police.

“As part of the investigation, additional suspects were arrested. It was revealed that one of the suspects was planning to carry out a separate terror attack in the area of the central bus station in Jerusalem,” Israeli Police said. “The suspect’s arrest thwarted his intentions.”

Israeli Prime Minster Yair Lapid commended authorities on Faruch’s apprehension in a statement.

“Following a wide-ranging intelligence effort and investigation, the security forces have apprehended the reprehensible terrorist who carried out the double bombing in Jerusalem. I closely monitored this complex investigation and was updated on its specifics. I commend the ISA, the Israel Police, the IDF and all the security forces for their investigation that led to the apprehending of this terrorist,” Lapid said.

“Just as we pledged, we found him,” he added. “Israel will find every terrorist who attacks our citizens and will deal with them to the fullest extent of the law.”