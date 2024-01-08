Israel warns of ‘another war’ with Hezbollah as fears of regional conflict rise

The Israeli military warned of the potential for “another war” with Hezbollah breaking out after the terrorist organization struck an air traffic control base in Northern Israel on Monday.

The warning comes as the U.S. has desperately sought to prevent Israel’s war against Hamas from spreading into a regional conflict. Iran and its proxy terrorist groups, including Hezbollah, have attacked U.S. and Israeli targets since October in an apparent effort to trigger such a conflict.

“This is a conflict that could easily metastasize, causing even more insecurity and even more suffering,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Qatar on Sunday.

Blinken is set to visit Israel once again this week as part of his latest Middle East tour. He also met with officials in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The Israeli military remains extremely active in Gaza, where it continues its efforts to root out Hamas’ remaining leadership, including Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.

The IDF said it struck 30 targets in Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza, overnight Sunday going into Monday. They also said one of their jets destroyed a weapons storage facility housing long range rockets.

If Israel were to launch an offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon to the north, it would be locking itself into a two-front war, with Hamas and Gaza in the south. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that the IDF will continue operating in Gaza for “many more months.”

President Biden’s administration has urged Israel to scale down its war in Gaza, and the administration has advised Israel not to allow the war to spill over into a regional conflict.