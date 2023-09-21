Israeli officials blast UN decision to place ancient Jericho as protected site under Palestinian Authority

Israel has blasted UNESCO for listing a prehistoric ruin near the West Bank city of Jericho as a World Heritage site, calling the decision a “cynical” ploy by Palestinians to politicize the international body.

“UNESCO’s recent decision regarding the ruins of Jericho is yet another example of the Palestinians’ continued attempt to erase Jewish history and exploit the U.N.’s twisted political structure,” Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N., told Fox News Digital.

“Jericho was the entry point for the Israelite people into the Land of Israel,” he continued. “Any denial of this fact is shameful and wrong, and nothing will change the truth.”

“Israel does not recognize or accept UNESCO’s distorted decision and will continue to fight against its legitimacy,” he stressed.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) voted to declare the ruins outside the city, known as Tell es-Sultan or “Ancient Jericho,” to be a heritage site. The group clarified that its declaration does not apply to Jericho in its capacity as a Jewish or Christian historical site. Instead, it recognizes the prehistoric site.

Israel’s foreign ministry released a statement on Sunday immediately following the vote, announcing plans to work with allies and reverse what it calls a “distorted” decision.

The Palestinian Authority, recognized a decade ago by the United Nations as a non-member observer state, welcomed the designation of Tell es-Sultan.

Israel and the United States quit UNESCO in 2019 during the Trump administration amid concerns of anti-Israel bias, including the naming of Jewish sites as Palestinian heritage sites. The committee also granted the Palestinians membership in 2011.

President Biden made it a priority to rejoin UNESCO shortly after taking office, completing the process in July 2023. The Biden administration worried that in its absence, China had gained a strong leadership role in the organization, which it used to enhance its image and extend its soft power influence.

The modern city of Jericho is a major draw for tourism to the Palestinian territories, because of its historical sites and proximity to the Dead Sea. In 2021, the Palestinian Authority unveiled major renovations to one of the largest mosaics in the Middle East, in a Jericho palace dating back to the 8th century.

Tell es-Sultan, an oval-shaped mound, contains evidence of one of humanity’s first-known villages and an important Bronze-Age town dating back to 2600 B.C. It is around 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the remains of the first city of Jericho, which contains ruins of importance to Jewish history, including a synagogue dating back to the first century B.C.

UNESCO was co-founded by the U.S. after the Second World War to build peace through international cooperation in education, science and culture as well as to protect world heritage sites.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.