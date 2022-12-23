Italian police use souped-up Lamborghini to deliver kidneys to transplant recipients

Italian state police used a special Lamborghini to rush the delivery of two kidneys to transplant patients hundreds of miles apart.

The Polizia di Stato shared images on Tuesday of a Lamborghini Huracán being loaded with the organs. The luxury sports car was equipped with a unique compartment for the medical cool box that carried the organs.

“Traveling on the highway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present: life,” the Polizia di Stato wrote on Facebook, according to an English translation. “Thanks to the State Police special Santa Claus, two people were gifted a kidney.”

Police rushed the organs from Padua, in northeast Italy, to hospitals in Modena and then Rome, according to The Guardian. The distance from Padua to Modena is about 105 miles, and Modena to Rome is another 250-mile trip.

The Lamborghini Huracán used for the delivery is a special model gifted to the Italian Highway Patrol in 2017. The vehicle was assigned to the Highway Patrol in Bologna and is used both for normal police operations and the urgent transport of blood and organs, according to a press release from Lamborghini. Another Huracán has been in use by Highway Patrol in Rome since 2015.

“As is true for the standard model, the Huracán Polizia is equipped with an aspirated V10 that produces 610 HP, as well as all-wheel drive and a hybrid chassis made of aluminum and carbon fiber. These outstanding characteristics ensure extreme performance and maximum stability, even at very high speeds,” according to the Italian carmaker.

“The passenger compartment of the Huracán Polizia has been given the latest advancements in high technology. The vehicle is equipped with an on-board system consisting of a tablet supplemented with a computer, recording equipment and a video camera. These systems are used to document police operations on the road,” the press release said.

In late 2020, Italian police used a Huracán model to transport a kidney more than 300 miles in around two hours, screaming down the highway at an average of 145 mph, according to The Drive.