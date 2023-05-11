Jackson Mahomes seeks to communicate with witnesses in sex assault case over feeling isolated: report

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is reportedly looking to amend the bond that prohibits him from talking about the charges he faces in order to contact several witnesses.

Mahomes is hoping to contact four people who are listed as witnesses in the case on the condition that he does not discuss the case, The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday. The motion filed in court says barring the TikTok star from “communicating with these witnesses serves no purpose other than to further isolate” him.

Additionally, the newspaper reported motion says the identities of the witnesses were provided to authorities and were contacted “at the encouragement of the defense.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brandon Davies, Mahomes’ attorney, told the paper he could not talk about the case per the bond conditions.

The 22-year-old was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery in Johnson County, Kansas, last week stemming from an incident in February at a restaurant. Mahomes posted $100,000 bond and, under the bond conditions, he and his attorney were barred from making public statements about the case.

The Kansas City Star reported that police previously confirmed they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Mahomes and the owner of an Overland Park restaurant.

JACKSON MAHOMES QUIETLY RETURNS TO SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF FORCIBLY KISSING RESTAURANT OWNER

Aspen Vaughn, the restaurant owner, told The Kansas City Star that Mahomes allegedly grabbed her by the throat and forcibly kissed her at least twice.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn said, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive.”

Davies denied the allegations in March.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Mahomes is set to appear in court via Zoom at 9 a.m. local time.