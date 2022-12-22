Jacob deGrom thanks Mets organization in full-page ad after bouncing to Rangers

Jacob deGrom took out a full-page ad in the New York Post on Thursday to thank the New York Mets organization and the fans for their support since he was selected in the ninth round of the draft in 2010.

DeGrom signed a five-year, $815 million deal with the Texas Rangers in the offseason, effectively ending his Mets tenure. He was a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, a four-time All-Star and the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year while with the Mets.

“I can still remember the exact moment I still on the Citi Field mount for the first time after getting called up in 2014,” the letter read. “It was a moment filled with so many wonderful emotions that will always be etched in my mind.

“My family and I are forever grateful to the Mets for an incredible last 12 years and, most importantly, for believing in me. For giving me the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level for all three years. There are so many people that I want to thank and recognize.

“Steve Cohen, Billy Eppler, the entire front office, managers, coaches, players, both past and present, bullpen catchers, trainers, clubhouse personnel, security staff, family room workers, kitchen staff, PR staff, photographers, stadium personnel, New York City police officers, TV personalities and journalists. Each and every one of you played such a vital role in our lives in New York. Beyond a working relationship, many of you became true, life-long friends to Stacey and me.

“To New York Mets fans, your passion devotion and unwavering support for me, from the very beginning, has been incredible. It is humbling and appreciated beyond words. Thank you for your dedication and for how kindly you embraced me and my family. It has been a true honor to wear a Mets uniform all these years. These New York Mets, the fans and the city will always hold a very special place in our hearts.”

DeGrom made 11 starts in 2022. He struck out 102 batters and had a 3.08 ERA. In 2021, he had a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts. He has struck out more than 100 batters in each of his nine seasons – even despite the injuries he has suffered over the years.