Jaguars planning on starting Trevor Lawrence against Browns just six days after high ankle sprain: report

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one tough football player.

Just six days after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jaguars are planning to see Lawrence under center against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday but will make a final decision once they evaluate him in pregame warmups, according to ESPN.

A high ankle sprain is a serious injury that typically takes multiple weeks to heal.

Lawrence suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of the “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Bengals, requiring multiple trainers to help him off the field.

While he was in the pocket, one of Lawrence’s offensive linemen stepped on his ankle and landed on him in the process, resulting in Lawrence being in obvious pain. He slammed the ground with his fists and helmet after the play as a very quiet crowd looked on.

Lawrence couldn’t walk off the field on his own power, needing two trainers for support on his way to the sideline.

On Wednesday, Lawrence was seen wearing a walking boot and was grateful that the injury was not as bad as initially feared.

“I’m thankful it’s not a worse injury than what I thought on the field,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence has never missed a game due to injury in his three-year NFL career, or in high school and college.

The Jaguars are coming off a loss to the Bengals and are 8-4 on the season. Jacksonville is one game up in the AFC South.

If Lawrence does play, he’ll be facing one of the NFL’s best defenses, as the Browns allow the least amount of yards per game in the NFL.

