Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field flagged for over 100 concession violations, two dead rodents found: report

If you’ve ever been inside an NFL stadium you surely have seen long lines at the various concession stands. When it comes to ordering food, usually the first thing on fans’ minds is the marked up prices.

But a recent inspection at the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, TIAA Bank Field, revealed some unwelcome surprises behind the food counters.

The stadium was slapped with 129 heath violations stemming from a Nov. 6 concession stand health inspection, according to CBS Sports.

The most concerning discovery may have been the two dead rodents and over 150 incidents of rodent droppings in the concession areas.

At least seven concession stands were operating with an expired license, the report also showed.

TIAA Bank Field’s concessions are overseen by the company Delaware North.

The food service operator issued the following statement to Action News Jax, saying many of the violations were corrected shortly after the inspection.

“Delaware North follows the highest standards in foodservice and has strict policies to ensure compliance with all applicable food safety standards and regulations,” the statement read. “A team of health inspectors spent the day on Nov. 6 inspecting the foodservice locations during a live event with more than 62,000 fans. Our managers worked closely with the health inspectors during the visit, and most of the violations identified were rectified immediately or within 24 hours.

“Furthermore, we are working to resolve the clerical error that led to a lapse in licenses for two of our concession stands. The other locations listed in the report as having licenses lapsed were not in operation at the time of the inspection.”

Health inspectors did conduct follow-up inspections. All 29 concession stands had satisfactory grades following those inspections, Action News Jax reported.

TIAA Bank Field was ranked as one of the worst NFL stadiums as it relates to high-level violations from 2016-2017, according to ESPN.

The Jaguars next home game is scheduled for Nov. 27 against the Ravens.