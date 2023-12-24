Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence clears concussion protocol, opening door for start against Buccaneers

Trevor Lawrence took a big step in the right direction as he looks to keep his consecutive start streak alive.

The fourth-year quarterback has suited up 48 straight games, but his streak was in considerable doubt as he entered concussion protocol earlier this week.

On Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the star signal-caller had cleared the protocol and traveled with the team to Tampa Bay.

Lawrence is now expected to be under center Sunday as the Jaguars look to end a three-game losing streak and stay atop the AFC South.

Lawrence practiced Friday for the first time all week and was later cleared by team doctors and the league’s independent neurological consultant. He is also still dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 13.

The team believes Lawrence suffered the head injury as he scrambled during a play late in a Week 15 loss to the Ravens. Lawrence managed to finish the game, but he failed to complete seven of his final eight passes after the hit. The misfires appeared to raise some concern about the quarterback’s health. He reported concussion-like symptoms after the game.

This season, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Browns receiver Amari Cooper and Saints wideout Chris Olave all gained clearance before their next games and all played a week after entering the protocol.

The Jags already are without left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) and receivers Christian Kirk (groin) and Zay Jones (knee/hamstring). Playing without Lawrence would have been an entirely different obstacle to overcome for a franchise trying to make the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1998-99.

Lawrence has thrown for 3,525 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also has four rushing scores and six fumbles, and he’s been sacked a career high-tying 32 times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

