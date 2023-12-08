Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence ‘thankful’ ankle injury isn’t more severe, makes limited return to practice

Third-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence was visibly upset after he suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury in Monday’s night three-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars later confirmed that Lawrence had a high-ankle sprain, which was far less severe than what was initially feared. On Wednesday, Lawrence was seen wearing a walking boot and told reporters he felt “a lot better” than he believed he would at the time.

He also expressed gratitude that the injury was not nearly as bad as what he thought. “I’m thankful it’s not a worse injury than what I thought on the field,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence sat out of the team’s practice on Wednesday and his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns remains up in the air.

The Jaguars ended their playoff drought last season, and are in the midst of a playoff push. Jacksonville also has its sights set on the top seed in the AFC, which would give the team a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Second-year Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said the team will have to find a way to make it through the final five games of the season, even if Lawrence is not available.

“We have to weather this storm, so to speak,” Pederson said.

Lawrence made it clear that he would not suit up if he was not able to help his team.

“(I’d) never put myself or the team at higher risk that we aren’t going to do our best because I can’t do my job,” Lawrence said.

“If I can be out there and be myself for the most part, then I’m going to be out there.”

Lawrence’s leg was accidentally stepped on by offensive lineman Walker Little as he dropped back in the fourth quarter on Monday.

“It’s a freak thing. If I’m 6 inches to the left or right, it doesn’t happen,” Lawrence said when he spoke about how he sustained the injury.

Lawrence tried to walk off the field under his power after his ankle bent backwards, but he eventually needed help from some of the team’s athletic training staff.

Lawrence later took the blame for opting against using a cart, saying he was not aware that cameras would capture him making the considerably lengthy trek to the locker room area.

“We talked about getting a cart, and I was going to get a cart, and then I’m standing there. I’m already on the sideline at that point, the tunnel is right there — I just wanted to get off the field and get out of there — I didn’t know what was going on with my ankle, and I felt like I could get off. I was like, ‘Hey, you’re good. Just don’t bring it out — I’m going in.’ Once I got in there, I’m like, ‘This is a pretty long walk.’ I was already there, and they asked again if I wanted a cart, and I’m like, ‘No — we were going to make it the whole way there.’ Didn’t know there was cameras in the tunnel, so that’s kind of everywhere.

“Of course we have carts, and we have everything we need, and I was the one that didn’t choose to take one. So, put that on me. Maybe that was dumb. Maybe I should’ve taken one. Whatever. But it’s nothing to do with us not having a cart available. I don’t think that would happen in the National Football League, especially here with the crew that we have.”