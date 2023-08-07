Jake Paul calls Conor McGregor a ‘drug addict’ as fighters trade barbs on social media

Jake Paul defeated Nate Diaz in the boxing ring on Saturday night and since has been pulling no punches to detractors outside of it – specifically former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor did not mince words when he went on an expletive critique of Diaz and sideswiped Paul in the process. He likened the YouTube star to WWE legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts and called him a w—er.

Paul responded on Monday in a post on X.

“I see people bent out of shape (because) McGregor called me a ‘w—er.’ It’s the fight game. I don’t give a f— about what a coked out, juice up, sh–ty cheap whisky drinking fool says & deletes,” he wrote.

“He’s a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn’t done anything for other fighters.”

The “Notorious” one floated the idea of a trilogy fight against Diaz in his initial X post. Diaz defeated McGregor in March 2016 via submission, and then McGregor beat Diaz in August 2016 via split decision.

“I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8. Out straight. I won’t even hit ur (sic) face. That was abysmal last night,” McGregor wrote. “Paul is a re—d. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO.”

Paul was asked at the post-fight news conference about the possibility of boxing McGregor, who is 0-1 as a professional boxer, losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a major spectacle a few years ago.

“I don’t care about [McGregor],” he said via MMA Junkie. “He needs to go to rehab. I want Nate in MMA. I want more professional boxers and I want Canelo [Alvarez].”

Paul won Saturday’s fight via unanimous decision. He moved to 7-1 in the boxing ring.