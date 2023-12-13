Jake Paul calls out opponent Andre August ahead of fight

It’s fight week, and Jake Paul’s chirping has begun.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will get back in the ring this Friday against a relatively unknown in Andre August.

August is a 35-year-old from Houston who boasts just a fraction of Instagram followers Paul does. Paul has almost 26 million followers, while August has just over 17,000.

In speaking with Fox News Digital recently, August seemed rather surprised he got the nod to face Paul, given his status compared to Paul’s celebrity. But Paul is showing no mercy to August, who admits the new fame is an adjustment.

In their joint press availability on Wednesday, Paul made a bold prediction about their Florida bout.

“I doubt he’s even going to land a punch. That’s really what it is,” Paul said, via USA Today. “Sloppy feet, all that. … I’m going to just dust him up real quick, and you’re going to see who the better boxer is.”

“I’m going to pick him apart and show the world I’m the better boxer at the end of the day.”

Paul has not had a knockout since Dec. 18, 2021 against Tyron Woodley. He beat both Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz by unanimous decision while losing to Tommy Fury in a split decision.

So, he called one more shot.

“And look for that knockout. It’s been too long without a knockout, so I’m going to try to deliver that for the fans at home.”

But August, still adjusting to the new clout, kept it mellow.

“I appreciate you for having me here, man,” August said. “At the same time, I don’t have time for all that talking.”

August told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that all the publicity he’s received is a bit of a culture shock.

“As far as with the interviews and the media stuff and all that, dealing with all those different types of things, it’s kind of a juggle,” he said.

His response to Paul should come as no surprise, either.

“I’m a mellow-type guy, man. I’m 35, I don’t want to go in that yelling and lip-talking, man. I’m not like that,” he added in that interview.

The two will duke it out at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

