Jake Paul wants rematch against Tommy Fury after losing first boxing match: ‘Let’s run it back’

Jake Paul called his first career loss in a boxing match on Sunday a “humbling experience” after judges called the fight Tommy Fury’s victory via split decision.

But Paul was quick to say he will be exercising his rematch clause.

“One hundred percent – let’s run it back,” Paul said after losing in the eight-round bout in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

The match went the distance, with both boxers landing punches and tiring each other out. Paul was the one that got Fury down on the canvas in the eight round with a left jab, but Fury rebounded with some heavy hits before the final bell rung.

In the end, judges scored the fight 75-74 Paul, 76-73 Fury and 76-73 Fury as the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury remained undefeated at 9-0 with four knockouts in his career.

Paul wasn’t pleased with how he fought.

“It wasn’t my best performance, but I lost. We’re not making excuses. I’m just saying it wasn’t my best performance. I felt a little flat, and like I said, we’re going to come back and get that W.”

“All respect to Tommy. He won. Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’ll come back. I think we deserve that rematch. It was a great fight, a close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges. I got a 10-8 round twice. So, it is what it is.”

Paul is now 6-1 in his boxing career, though Fury was the first real boxer that he fought. Despite the loss, many think Paul’s ability to hold his own in the ring with Fury and needing judges to figure out who won the battle will upgrade his status in the sport.

Heading into this fight, Paul had only faced MMA fighters, including 47-year-old Anderson Silva in October, a YouTuber and former NBA point guard Nate Robinson.

Fury’s status in boxing elevated as well, with this being a main event and him coming out victorious. He had faced boxers with awful records before facing the undefeated Paul, so his credibility was in the weeds. Not anymore after his performance in Saudi Arabia.

There was much hype for almost three years leading up to the fight, so we will see just how long Round 2 of this budding rivalry takes to get back in the ring.