Jake Paul’s coach, former boxer BJ Flores, shot during robbery attempt in Colombia
Former boxer BJ Flores was in the hospital on Thursday night after being shot in the leg in a robbery.
Flores, who now is one of Jake Paul‘s coaches, said that two “armed motorcycle drivers” attacked him at a red light while he was a passenger in another vehicle in Colombia.
They pulled up, stuck a gun to my head, tried to steal my wallet and my watch. They shot me one time in the leg and I defended myself the best way I could,” he said in an Instagram post.
At the time of early Friday’s post, Flores said he was still in the emergency room “waiting to have the bullet removed at 5:18 am.”
Flores began training Paul in 2021 after his boxing career in which he went 34-4-1. He had 21 wins by knockout, fighting as a cruiserweight and heavyweight.
His last fight was on Aug. 11, 2018, a loss by TKO against Trevor Bryan for the vacant interim WBA heavyweight title.
Paul is coming off a loss to Tommy Fury in February.