Jalen Carter hints Eagles told him they would draft him if he falls to No. 10

Former Georgia Bulldogs star defensive lineman Jalen Carter is widely viewed by many as the most talented prospect in Thursday’s draft.

But a few issues over the past couple of months have hurt Carter’s NFL Draft stock.

He pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanor charges for his part in a car wreck that killed his former teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

He also reportedly could not finish some drills at his pro day in Athens due to an apparent lack of conditioning. However, Carter remains confident he will be drafted in the top 10.

Carter hinted that one NFL team has already provided some assurances about drafting him.

Carter was asked by NBC Sports Philadelphia if the Eagles told him that they would select him if he somehow fell to the No. 10 spot.

“I believe so. It might have been something like that. Yes sir,” Carter said.

The reporter then followed up by asking, “So if you’re there at 10, then the Eagles are taking you … you think?”

Carter then responded by simply saying, “Yes sir.”

Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, perviously said he would only coordinate meetings on behalf of the defensive lineman with NFL teams that hold a pick in the top 10.

Carter added that it would be “crazy” to play for the Eagles because he would have the opportunity to play on the same defensive line with former teammate Jordan Davis.

The Eagles advanced to the 2023 Super Bowl and have former Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean on their roster. Carter mentioned that he would be more than happy to play alongside Dean in the NFL.

“That’s crazy … that really surprised me right there, but you know it’d be crazy. And then they got Nakobe Dean too. He was one of the leaders in the 2021 group. I look up to that guy … a lot. Just having him and Jordan Davis, you know that would be crazy.”

The first round of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. EST from Kansas City, Missouri.