Jalen Carter, top NFL Draft prospect, pleads no contest to reckless driving, racing charges

Former Georgia defensive lineman and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in connection to a January crash that killed one of his Georgia teammates and another staff member, his attorney said in a statement Thursday.

Carter, 21, was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine after entering no-contest pleas to both charges stemming from his alleged conduct in the Jan. 15 crash that resulted in the deaths of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

“We are happy that we were able to work with the Solicitor General’s office to reach a resolution that was fair and just based on the evidence in this case,” attorney Kim Stephens said in the statement.

“Mr. Carter continues to grieve for the loss of his friends and continues to pray for their families, as well as for the continued healing for injured friends.”

Carter was also ordered to serve 80 hours of community service and will have to complete a state-approved defensive driving course.

Carter was accused of racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck. The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight championship with a parade ceremony. Willock was also killed in the crash.

Stephens disputed this accusation, citing the police investigation.

“If the investigation had determined otherwise, Mr. Carter would have been charged with the far more serious offenses of vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle under Georgia law, both felony offenses, and would have faced a lengthy prison sentence.”

Stephens also noted that Carter never left the scene until instructed by police and returned to speak with investigators when asked. He also phoned 911 and was not under the influence of alcohol or any other illegal substance.

“If there had been any suspicion that Mr. Carter had consumed alcohol or used an illegal substance when Athens-Clarke County police officers and investigators spoke to him at the scene, following the accident, they would have arrested him for DUI,” Stephens said.

Carter attended Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday where he weighed in nine pounds heavier at 323 compared to his 314-pound weigh-in at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

He also opted to only do positional workouts for the coaches, scouts and media present instead of doing the full workout.

