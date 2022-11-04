Jalen Hurts ‘grateful’ for Eagles’ historic start but says ‘the job is still not done’

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night was historic for third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts for several reasons.

Not only was it a victorious homecoming for the Houston native, but Hurts also led the Eagles to their first 8-0 start in franchise history. Despite the meaningful night, Hurts humbly told reporters after the game that there is still room for growth.

“There’s a lot to be grateful about. There’s a lot to reflect on and look at the things that we did well. There’s also a lot of things we can improve on and I’m not going to make excuses about anything or the short week. We have a standard of play – we want to play to that at all times. It’s a learning experience for us. It’s a formative experience for us that will only build us up. I truly think that the only direction is to rise.”

He continued, “Personally, playing in the city of Houston and it being the first time playing back home – that was a special moment for me personally – but I think the job is still not done.”

Outside a forgettable first half for the Eagles, Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns to beat the Texans, 29-17. C. J. Gardner-Johnson also recorded his NFL-best and career-high fifth interception halfway through the third quarter, seemingly shifting the game completely in Philadelphia’s favor.

“I know it’s special for the city of Philadelphia. I mean, I’ve been 8-0 before and lost the national championship,” Hurts warned of focusing on the Eagles’ historic start.

“Just take it day by day. Take it day by day. We haven’t accomplished anything yet. It’s a day-by-day thing of us controlling things we can, playing to our standard and trying to grow every day. I think that’s truly what it’s about.”

As a true freshman at Alabama in 2016, Hurts led the team to a 14-0 start before eventually losing the national championship to Clemson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.