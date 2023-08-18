James Harden thinks relationship with 76ers is beyond repair days after calling Daryl Morey a liar

James Harden is doing his best to get the Philadelphia 76ers to understand that he no longer wants to be part of the organization.

In an interview with KHOU 11 in Houston, Harden was asked whether it was too late to repair the relationship.

“I think so,” Harden said Thursday night.

JAMES HARDEN TEASES THAT HE COULD PLAY IN CHINA: 'LOVE IS ALWAYS CRAZY HERE'

It’s the latest comment by Harden signaling that he wants out of Philadelphia after the Sixers reportedly ended trade talks for the 10-time All-Star.

Two days after the news came out, Harden took a shot at Sixers president Daryl Morey.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said Monday while in China. “Let me say that again – Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Following another disappointing playoff exit, Harden picked up his $35.6 million player option with the club, and the Sixers began exploring trade scenarios, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks were rumored to be potential destinations, but a trade never emerged.

Now, the Sixers are faced with a potential situation similar to the one they went through two years ago with point guard Ben Simmons.

Simmons demanded a trade before the 2021-22 season and was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Harden.

Harden has played for three teams over the last three seasons. The NBA’s training camp for the 2023-24 season begins on October 3rd.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.