Jannik Sinner rallies back to stun Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner rallied from two sets down to stun Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and win the first Grand Slam tournament of his career at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old is the first Italian to win the Australian Open and it’s his third straight win over a top 5 player. He topped No. 5 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals and No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semis. He’s also the youngest winner in a men’s final since Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title in 2008.

“It’s been a hell of a journey, even though I’m only 22,” Sinner said.

“It’s obviously a huge tournament for me. But I want to thank everyone for making this Slam so special.”

For Medvedev, it was his fifth loss in six major finals. Medvedev was the No. 3 seed heading into the tournament. He set a record with his fourth five-set match of the tournament and time on court in the major Open era. He spent 24 hours and 17 minutes surpassing Carlos Alcaraz’s 23 hours and 40 minutes at the U.S. Open in 2022.

He appeared to be set on ending the night early with a straight set victory. But Sinner started his journey back in the third set. Sinner had only dropped one set through six rounds – in a third set tiebreaker against Djokovic – but then dropped two straight to Medvedev.

Medvedev has a Grand Slam title under his belt. He won the 2021 U.S. Open.

“I want to congratulate Janick because today you showed it again why you deserve it,” Medvedev said. “So, winning a lot of matches and probably that’s not your last Grand Slam, but I hope I can try to get the next one if you play in the final because it’s been, what, three finals in a row!”

