Japan Airlines plane bursts into flames after collision at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, leaving 5 dead

A thick plume of black smoke rose over an airport runway in Japan on Tuesday after a Japanese aircraft collided with a coast guard aircraft and burst into flames, local media reported.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed Japan Airlines passenger plane JAL-516 on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport with flames coming out of its windows. Shortly after, the plane was entirely consumed.

The coast guard aircraft pilot escaped, but the five crewmembers were killed, NHK reported. An official confirmed that a Bombardier Dash-8 Coast Guard plane was involved in the collision.

A Japan Airlines spokesperson said more than 300 passengers were on board when the aircraft initially caught fire. NHK reported all 379 passengers and crew ultimately escaped from the plane.

JAPAN ISSUES TSUNAMI WARNINGS, ORDERS EVACUATIONS AFTER EARTHQUAKES

Several emergency vehicles responded to the fire, utilizing water and foam. However, the flames had spread across too much of the plane.

The aircraft JAL flight 516 had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda, officials said. Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan.

All runways and services at the airport were suspended.

This report is developing and will be updated.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.