Jason and Travis Kelce’s mother surprises sons with homemade gift during Super Bowl Opening Night

Once Super Bowl LVII was set between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, it was immediately dubbed “The Kelce Bowl” because brothers Jason and Travis Kelce would be going head-to-head in Arizona.

In turn, their mother, Donna Kelce, will become the first to have two sons playing in the Super Bowl on the same night.

During Super Bowl LVII Opening Night, the Kelce brothers were on stage in front of thousands of fans – Jason wearing his Eagles warmups and Travis in his Chiefs gear – to explain what this moment has been like.

“It’s honestly a dream come true and we can do nothing but thank the fans for embracing us like this,” Travis told Michael Irvin on stage.

Fans wanted Donna to be part of this special moment on Sunday, which is why a petition was started for her to do the coin flip.

“If mom is doing the coin toss, we’re going to have to coach her up a little bit. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her flip a coin. But it would be a pretty incredible moment,” Jason said.

Right then, Donna appeared behind her children, and the roar of the crowd showed how much love and support she’s been receiving since last week. She even had homemade cookies to give each of them in Tupperware containers.

Irvin, then, asked her what the plan is when the game starts because both of her kids will want the other to lose.

“The plan is to scream really loud every time somebody has the ball,” she said. Both Kelces play offense, so that’s easy for her to do.

“It feels amazing that they’ve been able to both get to this point in their careers, and both enjoy this Super Bowl together. It’s just amazing.”

Jason and Travis each already have a Super Bowl ring on their NFL resumes, so this one is purely for bragging rights.